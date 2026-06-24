CRPF DIG suspended, 20 officers transferred over CAPF Act protests

Tripura DIG suspended over sensitive posts

The deputy inspector general from Tripura was suspended on June 17 for allegedly sharing sensitive posts online, with an investigation now looking into his activity on social media and messaging apps.

Families of some officers reportedly protested at Jantar Mantar and Rajghat this spring.

The deputy inspector general is challenging his suspension as unfair, while officials say transfers are just routine moves, not linked to protests.

The CRPF chief emphasized that everyone must follow service rules, and any violations will be handled legally.