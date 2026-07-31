CRPF Director General Singh visits RAF 103 after pellet controversy
CRPF Director General G. P. Singh stopped by the headquarters of RAF's 103 battalion in Delhi this week, right after controversy broke out over alleged pellet gun use during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march to Parliament on July 20.
Singh paid his respects at the Martyrs's Memorial and got a guard of honor during his visit.
RAF bans pellet firing, shock gear
Singh spoke to RAF teams across India, encouraging them to serve the nation with unwavering dedication and promising support for actions taken in good faith.
While Delhi Police denies using pellet guns at the protest, an RAF logbook shows anti-riot guns were fired on police orders, leading to at least four injuries, including one serious eye injury.
In response, RAF has now banned pellet-firing and electric shock gear at Jantar Mantar, stressing more "sensitive policing."