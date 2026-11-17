The new advisory mandates all personnel on duty to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets.

It also restricts the use of mobile phones during duty hours, allowing only essential official communication by party commanders.

"All the unit commanding officers have been asked to ensure that personnel at checkpoints and static locations are adequately covered by mobile bulletproof morchas (portable ballistic sentry posts)....The directions also call for adequate protective infrastructure and proper lighting at checkpoint locations during evening...night hours," an official said.