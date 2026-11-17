No phones, bulletproof gear mandatory: CRPF's guidelines after Kulgam attack
What's the story
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a new set of guidelines for its personnel in Jammu and Kashmir after an attack in Kulgam district last week that injured three CRPF members. The guidelines were announced after a security review by CRPF Director General G P Singh, who visited the region last week with another senior officer from Delhi.
Safety measures
Key highlights of the advisory
The new advisory mandates all personnel on duty to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets.
It also restricts the use of mobile phones during duty hours, allowing only essential official communication by party commanders.
"All the unit commanding officers have been asked to ensure that personnel at checkpoints and static locations are adequately covered by mobile bulletproof morchas (portable ballistic sentry posts)....The directions also call for adequate protective infrastructure and proper lighting at checkpoint locations during evening...night hours," an official said.
Vigilance measures
Other key points in the advisory
The advisory also advises personnel to avoid staying at one place for long and stay alert during their deployment.
Those working in open areas outside protective structures are advised to remain vigilant and take suitable protective positions.
All Unit Commandants and Company Commanders have been asked to oversee the implementation of the instructions, with the advisory warning that any noncompliance will be taken very seriously.
Security review
Review of modus operandi of LeT local commander
During his visit, Singh also reviewed the pattern of attacks on security personnel.
The review included discussions on the modus operandi of Mohammed Lateef Bhat alias Lateef Ahmad Bhat, a local commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and its proxy group The Resistance Front (TRF).
One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam on Monday, while another managed to escape.
Officials suspect the escaped terrorist was Bhat, although there was no official confirmation.