CRPF evacuates 47 Amarnath pilgrims after Ramban bus fire
India
A bus carrying 47 Amarnath pilgrims from Rajasthan caught fire on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, while they were heading home from the shrine.
Thanks to quick action by nearby CRPF personnel, everyone was safely evacuated and no passengers were hurt.
Firefighter treated, pilgrims returned to Rajasthan
One firefighter was injured during the operation and is being treated for a leg fracture.
Multiple agencies (including police, Army, SDRF, fire services, and local volunteers) worked together to help out.
The pilgrims lost their belongings in the fire but were given essentials and sent back to Rajasthan by bus.