CRPF invites kamikaze drone pitches to modernize fight against terrorism
The CRPF is gearing up to use kamikaze drones (think flying devices that can spot and strike targets) to make its fight against terrorism more effective.
As part of its push to modernize, the force has invited drone makers to pitch their tech by November 25, 2026.
CRPF drones enable precise remote strikes
These drones are set to give a real boost to CRPF units like the CoBRA teams in Manipur. They could also be relevant for specialized operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
By allowing precise strikes from a distance, they help target threats more accurately while keeping personnel out of harm's way, a big step forward in both safety and efficiency for the force.