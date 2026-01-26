CRPF officer honored for bravery in Manipur attack India Jan 26, 2026

Just before Republic Day, India recognized 982 heroes with medals, but all eyes were on CRPF's Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson.

He received the Shaurya Chakra for leading his team and thwarting an armed attack on a CRPF post in Borobekra, Jiribam, Manipur on 11 November 2024.

The CRPF stood out as the only central force to get gallantry awards this year.