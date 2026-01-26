CRPF officer honored for bravery in Manipur attack
Just before Republic Day, India recognized 982 heroes with medals, but all eyes were on CRPF's Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson.
He received the Shaurya Chakra for leading his team and thwarting an armed attack on a CRPF post in Borobekra, Jiribam, Manipur on 11 November 2024.
The CRPF stood out as the only central force to get gallantry awards this year.
Why does this matter?
Wilson's quick thinking didn't just protect his squad—it kept local civilians safe and helped prevent more chaos in a tense region.
This recognition also shines a light on the CRPF's tough work across India, especially in high-risk zones like Jammu & Kashmir and areas hit by extremism.
Who else was recognized?
Alongside Wilson, officers like Narender Yadav, Thakur Diwakar Singh, Vinay Kumar, and Constable Bua Ditta were honored for taking down terrorists near Srinagar.
Their stories remind us that behind every headline are real people taking big risks to keep things steady back home.