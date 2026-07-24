CRPF probes alleged pellet gun use at Jantar Mantar protest
The CRPF is investigating whether pellet guns were used during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar, which was organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Things got heated when protesters tried to march toward Parliament, and some people ended up injured. Several claimed pellets were to blame.
Now, officials are checking medical records and reviewing what actually happened on the ground.
Delhi Police deny pellet use
Delhi Police have called reports about pellet gun use "misleading and fake," saying they only used tear gas and crowd control tactics after things escalated, including stone-pelting that left several officers hurt.
Pellet guns are part of Rapid Action Force gear but weren't authorized for this protest.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities sort out exactly how people got injured.