CRPF-SSB daredevils perform 18 stunts at Republic Day parade
At this year's Republic Day parade, CRPF and SSB teams took center stage with jaw-dropping motorcycle stunts on Kartavya Path.
Their show mixed serious skill with teamwork, giving everyone a glimpse of just how much training and discipline these forces put in.
Stunt highlights
Crowd favorites included Constable Saji KS popping a one-wheel ride, while Havildar Sunil Kumar and Constable Neelam Gaurav climbed an 18-foot ladder from a moving Bullet.
Both Inspector Shahnaz and Constable Seema Pundir formed the Sarvatra Suraksha formation—precision on full display.
Women lead the way
Women officers were front and center too. Assistant Commandants Seema Nag and Naveen Kumari led an all-women CRPF squad through sharp salutes and formations.
Plus, SSB's Om Prakash, Namita, and teammates pulled off yoga poses like Surya Namaskar on moving bikes—spotlighting women's growing role in national security.