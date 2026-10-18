CRPF woman officer praised after reportedly slapped at Delhi protest
India
A CRPF woman officer is getting a lot of respect after showing real patience during a protest in Delhi on October 16.
Even after reportedly being slapped by a protester, she kept her cool, earning praise from CRPF chief GP Singh, who called her actions a true example of "extreme patience, perseverance and resilience."
Delhi Police file FIRs, investigate assault
Delhi Police have filed several FIRs, including one against the unidentified woman accused of assaulting the officer.
They are also looking into violations of public order during the march and using video footage to track down those involved.
Lawful action is being taken by jurisdictional police in the matter," said GP Singh, highlighting just how important its role is in keeping things peaceful.