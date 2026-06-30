CSE names Delhi-NCR India's most persistent ozone hotspot in report

Ozone can harm health and wheat

Ozone pollution isn't just about smoggy skies: it can seriously harm your lungs, make asthma worse, and raise risks of heart attacks and strokes.

Cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad saw big spikes during summer; Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai aren't far behind either.

It's also hitting farms hard: wheat yields may be dropping by up to 15% each year because of this pollution.

The CSE is calling for stronger action nationwide (like tackling multiple pollutants at once) to help protect both our health and our food supply.