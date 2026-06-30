CSE names Delhi-NCR India's most persistent ozone hotspot in report
Delhi-NCR has just been named the country's most persistent ozone hotspot, thanks to a surge in ground-level ozone pollution.
A new report from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) found that Delhi-NCR broke safe air quality limits for ozone on all 71 days of a recent study period this year.
This kind of pollution, caused by things like car exhaust and industrial emissions reacting in sunlight, is now a year-round issue across Indian cities, not just up north.
Ozone can harm health and wheat
Ozone pollution isn't just about smoggy skies: it can seriously harm your lungs, make asthma worse, and raise risks of heart attacks and strokes.
Cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad saw big spikes during summer; Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai aren't far behind either.
It's also hitting farms hard: wheat yields may be dropping by up to 15% each year because of this pollution.
The CSE is calling for stronger action nationwide (like tackling multiple pollutants at once) to help protect both our health and our food supply.