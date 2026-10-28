CSMIA proposes shifting 5 million international passengers from Terminal 1
Mumbai Airport is set for a big shakeup: Mumbai Airport has proposed to move five million international passengers each year from Terminal 1 as part of a major redevelopment.
The switch kicks in during northern summer 2027, and airlines have to share their moving plans by November 3, 2026.
This proposal was discussed after discussions with the Airline Operators Committee.
Terminal 1 revamp includes glass halls
The Terminal 1 revamp is all about the phased transition of five million international passengers per annum from CSMIA during Northern Summer 2027 to facilitate Terminal 1 redevelopment.
Expect spacious arrival/departure halls with large glass walls for arrivals and departures, basically, a more comfortable vibe that matches global standards.
MIAL says this upgrade should make flying in and out of Mumbai easier.