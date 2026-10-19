CSMIA shift of 265 international flights to Navi Mumbai paused
Plans to move 265 international flights from Mumbai's main airport (CSMIA) to the new Navi Mumbai Airport have been put on hold until March 27, 2027.
Airlines pushed back hard, saying they weren't ready for such a big switch, so nothing changes for now.
Any future moves will only happen after more talks with airlines about what actually works for them and their passengers.
Government urges pause amid capacity concerns
Mumbai's Terminal 1 is getting a major upgrade, so shifting flights was supposed to help manage crowds during construction.
But airlines, and even the International Air Transport Association, flagged concerns about whether Navi Mumbai Airport could handle it all smoothly right now.
The government stepped in, urging everyone to work together and hit pause until things are sorted out.