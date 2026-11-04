CSMIA transfers 14 international routes to NMIA March 28, 2027

Big changes are coming for Mumbai flyers: 14 international routes will move from the city's main airport (CSMIA) to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting March 28, 2027.

Foreign airlines are on board with the plan, which is all about making space for Terminal 1's big makeover.

The switch will leave about 91% of CSMIA's existing capacity unaffected and see around 5 million passengers of traffic moved out of CSMIA each year.