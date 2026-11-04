CSMIA transfers 14 international routes to NMIA March 28, 2027
Big changes are coming for Mumbai flyers: 14 international routes will move from the city's main airport (CSMIA) to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting March 28, 2027.
Foreign airlines are on board with the plan, which is all about making space for Terminal 1's big makeover.
The switch will leave about 91% of CSMIA's existing capacity unaffected and see around 5 million passengers of traffic moved out of CSMIA each year.
Officials say shuffle reduces traveler confusion
Airport officials say this shuffle keeps things running smoothly during construction and helps each route have a single home base: think less confusion for travelers heading to places like Bahrain or Dhaka.
Most of CSMIA's existing capacity (91%) will still be unaffected, but NMIA was built with international travel in mind and is ready for action.
Plus, CSMIA is getting an upgrade too, boosting its yearly capacity from 55 million to 65 million passengers so it can handle future growth without missing a beat.