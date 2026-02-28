CTET answer key to be released after re-exam India Feb 28, 2026

CTET happened on February 7 and 8, 2026, but Paper II got canceled at a few centers—so the affected candidates will be re-examined within 15 days (re-exam date to be announced to candidates).

After that, CBSE will drop the provisional answer keys after the re-examination at ctet.nic.in.

You'll be able to check your answers, estimate your score, and if anything looks off, you can challenge it (a nominal fee is charged per question).