CTET answer key to be released after re-exam
CTET happened on February 7 and 8, 2026, but Paper II got canceled at a few centers—so the affected candidates will be re-examined within 15 days (re-exam date to be announced to candidates).
After that, CBSE will drop the provisional answer keys after the re-examination at ctet.nic.in.
You'll be able to check your answers, estimate your score, and if anything looks off, you can challenge it (a nominal fee is charged per question).
Things to remember
Once the objection window closes, CBSE will review all challenges and release the final answer key.
If you clear the exam, your eligibility certificate lands in your DigiLocker account—no waiting for snail mail!