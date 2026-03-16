CTET results expected in 1st week of April

Here's how to check your score

To clear CTET, general-category candidates need at least 60%, while reserved-category candidates need 55%.

Passing does not guarantee a teaching job, but it does make you eligible to apply for schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Scorecards will show your result and will be available on ctet.nic.in.

If you qualify, your certificate comes with lifetime validity via DigiLocker, so no need to retake the test every few years.