Cuddalore bus signboards hacked again with anti MK Stalin messages
India
Tamil Nadu's government bus signboards got hacked yet again, this time in Cuddalore, where digital displays flashed anti-DMK and anti-Chief Minister MK Stalin messages.
It's the third time this year, even after busses switched to unique passwords to boost security.
Clearly, hackers are still finding ways in.
Drivers and conductors face discipline
Officials think someone may have plugged in a USB drive to change what the signs showed.
Now, three drivers and three conductors are facing disciplinary action for possible negligence.
With similar hacks happening in April and August, featuring everything from political slogans to TVK and Thakkali Vetri Kazhagam, the state's public transportation system is still struggling with these tech loopholes.