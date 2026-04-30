Customer Firoz Mansuri stabs shopkeeper in Agripada over perceived laughter
India
A shopkeeper in South Mumbai's Agripada area was seriously injured on Tuesday after a customer, Firoz Mansuri, thought he was being laughed at by two brothers in the store.
Acting on this misunderstanding, Mansuri pulled out a knife from his bag and stabbed one of the brothers several times before fleeing.
Mumbai Police trace Mansuri, probe background
Mumbai Police responded quickly, registering a case and using technology tools to find Mansuri just hours later.
They are now checking whether he has a past criminal record or mental health concerns that might explain his sudden outburst.