Customer Firoz Mansuri stabs shopkeeper in Agripada over perceived laughter India Apr 30, 2026

A shopkeeper in South Mumbai's Agripada area was seriously injured on Tuesday after a customer, Firoz Mansuri, thought he was being laughed at by two brothers in the store.

Acting on this misunderstanding, Mansuri pulled out a knife from his bag and stabbed one of the brothers several times before fleeing.