Customs arrested Ibrahim Sefulla at Ahmedabad airport over ₹10cr marijuana India Jun 28, 2026

Customs officials at Ahmedabad airport arrested Ibrahim Sefulla, a 20-year-old from Junagadh, after finding over 10kg of hydroponic marijuana in his luggage.

The bust happened during a routine baggage check on Sunday, with the seized stash valued at more than ₹10 crore on the black market.

Sefulla was returning from Bangkok and now faces charges under the NDPS Act.