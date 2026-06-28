Customs arrested Ibrahim Sefulla at Ahmedabad airport over ₹10cr marijuana
India
Customs officials at Ahmedabad airport arrested Ibrahim Sefulla, a 20-year-old from Junagadh, after finding over 10kg of hydroponic marijuana in his luggage.
The bust happened during a routine baggage check on Sunday, with the seized stash valued at more than ₹10 crore on the black market.
Sefulla was returning from Bangkok and now faces charges under the NDPS Act.
Sniffer dog finds hydroponic marijuana
The discovery started when a sniffer dog alerted officers to something suspicious in Sefulla's trolley bag.
Inside, they found five silver packets filled with green plant material, later confirmed as hydroponic marijuana, which is cannabis grown in water instead of soil.
Customs officials have confiscated the drugs and are now investigating possible trafficking links.