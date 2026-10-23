Customs stop woman at Delhi IGI with 2.99kg hydroponic weed
India
Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport stopped a woman arriving from Bangkok after her travel profile raised suspicions.
Turns out, she was carrying 2.99kg of hydroponic weed (an extra-potent form of cannabis grown in water instead of soil) hidden in her bags.
The stash was worth approximately ₹2.99 crore.
Customs seize drugs and arrest woman
Officials seized the drugs and arrested her under India's strict anti-narcotics laws.
This bust highlights how airport security is staying sharp against new ways people try to sneak in illegal substances.