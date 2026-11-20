CWRC orders Karnataka send 2,000 cusecs daily to Tamil Nadu
Karnataka has been ordered by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to send 2,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days starting November 20.
This move (about 2.76 tmc ft in total) comes after CWRC's review of crop needs, rainfall, and reservoir levels, aiming to keep things fair for both states.
Karnataka drought, Tamil Nadu reservoirs higher
Karnataka is worried because drought has hit hard: water inflows are 53.88% below the 30-year average, and most areas are struggling.
The state says it needs much more water just for essentials until next July.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's reservoirs are better stocked, but they're asking for more water owed from earlier months and want the allocation rules reconsidered based on real-time needs.