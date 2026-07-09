Cyananthus hookeri rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after 158 years
India
A super rare Himalayan flower, Cyananthus hookeri, just made a comeback in Arunachal Pradesh after not being seen for 158 years.
Scientists from the Botanical Survey of India found fewer than 50 plants during a trek near Chuna Valley, way up at 3,600 meters.
The last time anyone recorded this plant in India was back in 1867!
Researchers urge C. hookeri endangered listing
This rediscovery is a big deal for biodiversity: C. hookeri is extremely rare and only grows in very specific spots. Researchers say it should be listed as endangered to help protect it.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called the find a major milestone for India's botanical heritage, and highlighted how important it is to look after these fragile mountain ecosystems.