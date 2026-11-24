Cybercrime probes Rakesh Shetty, Kripa Alva in Siddaramaiah sting video
Cybercrime police are now focusing on Rakesh Shetty, managing director of Power TV, and expelled Congress leader Kripa Alva in a case about a possibly fabricated sting video allegedly linked to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Alva has been questioned several times. She insists she is innocent and points the finger at Shetty for planning the whole thing.
Anticipatory bail denied Shetty and Alva
A court has turned down both Shetty and Alva's requests for anticipatory bail, since their alleged offenses are bailable. Now it is up to the Investigation Officer to decide on arrests.
Earlier, police raided Shetty's home and office while collecting evidence.
The investigation is still ongoing as officials try to figure out exactly who did what in this high-profile case.