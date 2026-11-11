Cybercriminals allegedly steal ₹22.30cr from Tamil Nadu Panchayat Raj Directorate

Cybercriminals allegedly managed to steal ₹22.30 crore from Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Directorate by unauthorized access to its online financial transaction portal between October 12 and 30, 2026.

The stolen funds were supposed to help improve rural health care, but instead ended up transferred out using email IDs associated with maker and checker accounts mapped to blocks in Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, and Tiruppur districts.