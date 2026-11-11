Cybercriminals allegedly steal ₹22.30cr from Tamil Nadu Panchayat Raj Directorate
Cybercriminals allegedly managed to steal ₹22.30 crore from Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Directorate by unauthorized access to its online financial transaction portal between October 12 and 30, 2026.
The stolen funds were supposed to help improve rural health care, but instead ended up transferred out using email IDs associated with maker and checker accounts mapped to blocks in Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, and Tiruppur districts.
Chennai police probe seeks account freezes
A complaint has been filed with the Chennai Commissioner of Police, and investigators are digging into how the breach happened.
Authorities are seeking to identify the beneficiary and intermediary bank accounts and freeze them, while cyber forensics teams trace digital clues like IP addresses to catch those responsible.