Cyclone Akvan likely to form over Bay of Bengal: IMD

Cyclone Akvan is likely to move toward the Andhra Pradesh coastline in the next two days.

Weather forecasts indicate that it could make landfall between Visakhapatnam and Bapatla around November 19-20. However, the IMD has not confirmed this exact location yet.

The cyclone is expected to bring strong winds of up to 90-100km/h with gusts reaching 110km/h in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.