Cyclone Akvan likely to form over Bay of Bengal: IMD
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is closely monitoring a depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify into Cyclone Akvan by November 16, moving north-northwestward. It will likely become a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around November 17. If it develops as forecasted, Akvan will be the third cyclone to hit the North Indian Ocean region during this post-monsoon season after Cyclones Arnab and Murasu.
Landfall forecast
Landfall likely between Visakhapatnam and Bapatla
Cyclone Akvan is likely to move toward the Andhra Pradesh coastline in the next two days.
Weather forecasts indicate that it could make landfall between Visakhapatnam and Bapatla around November 19-20. However, the IMD has not confirmed this exact location yet.
The cyclone is expected to bring strong winds of up to 90-100km/h with gusts reaching 110km/h in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Rainfall alert
Heavy rainfall expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh
The approaching cyclone is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall across several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.
Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna and Bapatla are among the districts that could be affected on November 19 and 20.
Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation as strong winds and rough seas may disrupt fishing activities and damage crops.
Tamil Nadu forecast
What about Tamil Nadu?
While Andhra Pradesh remains under close watch, concerns also exist about Cyclone Akvan's possible impact on Tamil Nadu.
However, forecasts suggest that the state may not bear the brunt of the storm if it continues its projected path toward Andhra Pradesh.
Rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu is likely to remain subdued until November 20. Light to moderate rainfall may occur in isolated areas of southern Tamil Nadu and Western Ghats districts.
Weather updates
Fishermen warned, IMD to monitor cyclone's movement closely
The IMD will give more details about the cyclone's movement and possible landfall as the system intensifies.
Fishermen are advised to be cautious and refrain from going into the sea during rough weather conditions.
For now, Andhra Pradesh remains at high risk while neighboring coastal states keep a close watch on Cyclone Akvan's development.