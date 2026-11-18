Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall between Narsapur and Puri
Heads up: Cyclone Akvan is moving toward the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, with landfall expected around 12pm on November 20.
The IMD says winds could reach up to 100km/h as the storm crosses between Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh) and Puri (Odisha).
Malkangiri schools closed for 2 days
The IMD has put out alerts for north Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and south Odisha, warning of heavy rain and strong winds on November 19 and 20.
In Odisha's Malkangiri district, schools and colleges will be closed for two days, while officials are staying ready to act fast if needed.
Local authorities are stepping up precautions to keep people safe as the cyclone approaches.