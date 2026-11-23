With sowing pushed back by about two weeks, there's less time (and space) to grow potatoes this year, especially the early varieties that make up 10% of the state's crop.

That means higher prices already: Jyoti potatoes jumped from ₹8 to ₹12 per kilogram at storage.

On top of that, waterlogged fields are slowing down paddy harvesting too, piling on even more challenges for local farmers.