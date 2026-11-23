Cyclone Akvan floods West Bengal fields, damages early potato seedbeds
Cyclone Akvan has really shaken up early potato farming in West Bengal, with heavy rains flooding fields across Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, and Paschim Medinipur.
Seedbeds took a hit, and now farmers are facing a tough start to the season.
Sowing delayed, early potato prices rise
With sowing pushed back by about two weeks, there's less time (and space) to grow potatoes this year, especially the early varieties that make up 10% of the state's crop.
That means higher prices already: Jyoti potatoes jumped from ₹8 to ₹12 per kilogram at storage.
On top of that, waterlogged fields are slowing down paddy harvesting too, piling on even more challenges for local farmers.