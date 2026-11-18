Cyclone Akvan heads toward Andhra Pradesh, Odisha restricts coastal access
Cyclone Akvan is heading toward Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha isn't taking any chances.
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of sustained winds of 100-110km per hour and gusts of up to 120km per hour, the state has restricted coastal tourism and beach recreation at vulnerable coastal locations to keep everyone safe.
Hotels told to prepare for evacuations
Public access to beaches, jetties, and coastal viewpoints is now off-limits.
Hotels have been told to update guests about these rules and be ready for evacuations if needed.
The cyclone is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Visakhapatnam and Nellore on Thursday.
Stay updated, and stay safe!