The Odisha government acted fast, deploying 423 rescue teams and opening 9,341 cyclone shelters.

Some places like Patrapur saw heavy rainfall (209mm in just one day), but arrangements were made to drain accumulated water.

Travel took a hit with several trains canceled or rescheduled, and coastal areas are still under restrictions for now.

Thanks to these efforts, the impact stayed minimal even as rain is expected to taper off from Saturday.