Cyclone Akvan hits Gopalpur coast, 372,000 sheltered, no major damage
Cyclone Akvan hit Odisha's Gopalpur coast on Friday morning with strong winds and heavy rain, but thankfully, there was no major damage or loss of life.
372,000 people were moved to shelters as a precaution, and the cyclone weakened into a deep depression.
Odisha government deploys 423 rescue teams
The Odisha government acted fast, deploying 423 rescue teams and opening 9,341 cyclone shelters.
Some places like Patrapur saw heavy rainfall (209mm in just one day), but arrangements were made to drain accumulated water.
Travel took a hit with several trains canceled or rescheduled, and coastal areas are still under restrictions for now.
Thanks to these efforts, the impact stayed minimal even as rain is expected to taper off from Saturday.