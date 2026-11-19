Cyclone Akvan prompts South Coast Railway to reschedule trains
Cyclone Akvan is moving toward Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, so South Coast Railway has changed up some train schedules.
If you're traveling soon, a few major trains, including the Charlapalli-Shalimar East Coast Express, Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express, and SMVT Bengaluru-Muzaffarpur Express, will now leave 7 hours later than usual, 2 hours later than usual, and 8 hours later than usual, respectively.
Before heading out, it's smart to double-check your train's new timing on the NTES app or by calling 139.
Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express canceled for safety
Some trains are canceled too, like the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express on November 19 and 20, because Akvan could bring winds up to 110km per hour and heavy rain.
These changes are all about keeping passengers safe, so make sure to check for updates on NTES or official railway social channels before you travel.