Cyclone Akvan is moving toward Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, so South Coast Railway has changed up some train schedules.

If you're traveling soon, a few major trains, including the Charlapalli-Shalimar East Coast Express, Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express, and SMVT Bengaluru-Muzaffarpur Express, will now leave 7 hours later than usual, 2 hours later than usual, and 8 hours later than usual, respectively.

Before heading out, it's smart to double-check your train's new timing on the NTES app or by calling 139.