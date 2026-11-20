Explained: How destructive was Cyclone Akvan at landfall?
What's the story
Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur on Odisha's coast on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. The cyclone has weakened, but Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand remain on alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted wind speeds of 70-80km/h with gusts up to 90km/h at landfall.
Storm path
Cyclone Akvan crosses North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast
Initially, the IMD had forecast Cyclone Akvan to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast but later shifted its trajectory toward southern Odisha.
The cyclone crossed the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Gopalpur between 7:30am and 8:30am on Friday.
At landfall, it was centered over south coastal Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh, about 120km northeast of Kalingapatnam.
Rainfall impact
Heavy rainfall recorded in Ganjam, Ichchapuram
The cyclone has caused heavy rainfall in both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Ganjam district in Odisha received the highest rainfall, with Patrapur recording 209mm, Hinjili 207mm, and Chikiti 199mm.
In Andhra Pradesh, Ichchapuram received 168.75mm of rainfall while Arakabadra recorded 162.50mm.
The heavy rains have resulted in waterlogging in parts of Gopalpur, where fire personnel are using high-capacity pumps to clear accumulated water.
Preparedness measures
Odisha evacuated nearly 3 lakh people
Ahead of Cyclone Akvan's landfall, Odisha undertook a massive evacuation drive with nearly three lakh people moved to relief camps.
The state government had set up over 9,000 cyclone shelters stocked with essentials.
Special attention was given to vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and persons with disabilities during rescue operations.
Weather outlook
Cyclone Akvan likely to weaken further
The IMD expects Cyclone Akvan to weaken further after landfall.
The system is likely to move nearly north-northeastward across Odisha and weaken into a deep depression within three hours.
Heavy rainfall is expected across Odisha over the next two days, especially in southern and coastal districts like Ganjam, Koraput, and Malkangiri.