Initially, the IMD had forecast Cyclone Akvan to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast but later shifted its trajectory toward southern Odisha.

The cyclone crossed the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Gopalpur between 7:30am and 8:30am on Friday.

At landfall, it was centered over south coastal Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh, about 120km northeast of Kalingapatnam.