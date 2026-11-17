Cyclone Akvan to hit Andhra coast on November 20: IMD
What's the story
Cyclone Akvan is likely to hit the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The storm, which intensified from a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to become a "very severe cyclonic storm" before landfall. Wind speeds are predicted to reach 120-130km/h with gusts up to 145km/h.
State response
Odisha, Andhra ramp up preparedness
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take precautionary measures in light of the impending cyclone. He also asked them to implement recommendations from a central assessment team.
Meanwhile, Odisha has ramped up its preparedness by deploying 74 rescue teams and evacuating vulnerable residents in southern districts. Disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said full arrangements were made to secure lives and property.
Weather warnings
Alerts issued in Andhra, Odisha
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 18 and an orange alert for November 19, predicting heavy rain in some areas.
A red alert has also been issued for parts of Krishna, Bapatla, West Godavari, East Godavari, and Eluru districts.
In Odisha's Ganjam district, landslide-prone locations have been identified and low-lying areas vulnerable to inundation during the cyclone.
Storm intensification
Cyclone Akvan gathering strength over Bay of Bengal
The IMD's latest bulletin said Cyclone Akvan was located about 610km east of Chennai and is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening. It will further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning.
The cyclone was centered over central parts of South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning, according to the IMD.