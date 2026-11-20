Cyclone Akvan weakens near Gopalpur, Odisha sees no major damage
Cyclone Akvan touched down near Gopalpur on Friday, November 20, 2026, bringing strong winds to northern Andhra Pradesh and heavy rain to southern Odisha.
Thankfully, by the afternoon it had already weakened, and state disaster management minister Suresh Pujari confirmed there was no major damage or loss of life in Odisha.
Patrapur in Odisha records 209mm rainfall
Odisha saw some intense showers: Patrapur got the most at 209mm.
Fun fact: Meanwhile, Pakistan's climate change minister visited Delhi for a big international forum; his first trip to India in more than three years.