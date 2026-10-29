Cyclone Arnab causes 500cr damage to Andhra Pradesh power infrastructure

Cyclone Arnab slammed into Andhra Pradesh, causing about ₹500 crore in damage to the state's power infrastructure.

Areas like Palakollu, Bhimavaram, and Narsapur were especially hard-hit, with widespread outages and downed lines.

Around 1,700 personnel were engaged in restoration works, with an additional 500 being mobilized and another 500 electricity employees from Telangana joining operations.