Cyclone Arnab causes 500cr damage to Andhra Pradesh power infrastructure
India
Cyclone Arnab slammed into Andhra Pradesh, causing about ₹500 crore in damage to the state's power infrastructure.
Areas like Palakollu, Bhimavaram, and Narsapur were especially hard-hit, with widespread outages and downed lines.
Around 1,700 personnel were engaged in restoration works, with an additional 500 being mobilized and another 500 electricity employees from Telangana joining operations.
Gottipati Ravi Kumar pledges power repairs
Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar says the government is all in on repairs: crews are replacing broken poles, fixing conductors, and getting damaged transformers back online as fast as possible.