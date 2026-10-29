Cyclone Arnab cools Mumbai with light showers and lower temperatures
India
Cyclone Arnab hit India's east coast early Wednesday and is now shaking up Mumbai's weather a bit.
Expect some light showers, a boost in humidity, and daytime temperatures dropping from 38 Celsius to around 34 Celsius, so it'll feel less scorching than last week.
Rushikesh Agre says pollution may persist
Don't get your hopes up for cleaner air, though.
An independent weatherman who runs "Mumbai Rains," Rushikesh Agre says the cyclone's winds just aren't strong enough to clear out Mumbai's pollution.
While the clouds and rain might make things feel fresher, Agre points out, the rains may not be powerful enough to make Mumbai's air as clear as it is during monsoons.
So, relief from heat (but not from smog) for now.