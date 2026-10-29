Cyclone Arnab cools Mumbai with light showers and lower temperatures

Don't get your hopes up for cleaner air, though.

An independent weatherman who runs "Mumbai Rains," Rushikesh Agre says the cyclone's winds just aren't strong enough to clear out Mumbai's pollution.

While the clouds and rain might make things feel fresher, Agre points out, the rains may not be powerful enough to make Mumbai's air as clear as it is during monsoons.

So, relief from heat (but not from smog) for now.