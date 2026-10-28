Cyclone Arnab cuts power across Anakapalli district, ₹16.43L damage reported
Cyclone Arnab swept through Anakapalli district, cutting power to 1,539 villages.
By October 28, crews had managed to restore electricity in 641 places, but about 898 villages are still waiting for the lights to come back.
The storm caused around ₹16.43 lakh in damage to power systems, and more than 500 workers are on the ground trying to fix things.
Kannurupalem drenched, thousands moved to camps
The cyclone brought intense rain (Kannurupalem got drenched with 263mm), leading to flooded roads and traffic jams on National Highway 16.
Emergency teams have moved thousands from low-lying areas into relief camps as a safety measure.
Sadly, one woman lost her life due to electrocution during the storm.
Local officials say they are working nonstop to clear fallen trees and get essential services back up as soon as possible.