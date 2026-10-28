Cyclone Arnab damages Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu seeks team
India
Cyclone Arnab has hit Andhra Pradesh hard, damaging crops, homes, roads, and electricity poles across Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Anakapalli and Krishna districts.
N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Home Minister Amit Shah asking for a central team to visit and assess the situation quickly.
Over 28,000 relocated no deaths reported
More than 28,000 people have been relocated to safer places as a precaution.
Thanks to early action, there have been no reported loss of life so far.
Relief teams are working nonstop to restore power and water, while the state prepares a full damage report to speed up further help.