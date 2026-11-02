Cyclone Arnab disrupts Visakhapatnam flights as IndiGo warns of delays

The cyclone is bringing heavy rain to South Coastal and Central Coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh, with things expected to get worse between November 2 and 4.

Authorities say Cyclone Arnab could turn into a severe storm over the Bay of Bengal by November 2 and might hit land near Bapatla on November 3.

Even Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu canceled his scheduled visit to Delhi on Monday and directed officials to remain fully prepared to deal with its impact.