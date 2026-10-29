Cyclone Arnab disrupts Visakhapatnam train services after Bridge 1052 submerged
India
Cyclone Arnab has seriously shaken up train travel in Andhra Pradesh, especially around Visakhapatnam.
Flooding near Ichchapuram submerged Bridge No. 1052 (Up) between the Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi sections, forcing several trains (including the Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam Passenger and Express) to be canceled or rerouted.
South Coast Railway starts Visakhapatnam-Palasa service
To help people stuck by these disruptions, South Coast Railway has started a special service between Visakhapatnam and Palasa.
Helpline desks are up at major stations like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam for anyone needing information or support.
Long-distance trains are also taking detours through safer routes to keep things moving and passengers safe.