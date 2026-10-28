Cyclone Arnab expected to downgrade into deep depression tonight: IMD
India
Cyclone Arnab, which started as a severe cyclonic storm, is now losing strength and is expected to downgrade into a deep depression by tonight, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Right now, it is moving slowly along the coast of Andhra Pradesh and the Bay of Bengal.
Andhra Pradesh evacuates 55,000, 3 casualties
Over 55,000 people in Andhra Pradesh have been evacuated for safety, but sadly, three casualties have been reported so far.
Relief efforts are in full swing with 39 NDRF teams on the ground, some even airlifted in for quick response.
Transport has taken a hit too: several trains have been canceled or rerouted for public safety.
The IMD is keeping a close watch using Doppler radar as things develop.