Cyclone Arnab forces closure of schools across 4 Jharkhand districts
India
Cyclone Arnab has led to all schools closing in Ranchi, West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum, and Simdega districts through October 29.
The storm hit Andhra Pradesh's coast on Wednesday with strong winds, so classes from kindergarten through 12th grade are on pause for a couple of days to keep everyone safe.
IMD warns Jharkhand of heavy rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for heavy rain in Ranchi and nearby areas starting Wednesday morning, while Garhwa, Palamu, and Lohardaga are under an even higher orange alert through Friday morning, October 30.
Light rain began Tuesday night, and officials say more wet weather is likely as the cyclone is likely to impact eight or nine districts of the state.