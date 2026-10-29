Cyclone Arnab heads toward Uttar Pradesh under IMD orange alert
India
Cyclone Arnab is heading toward Uttar Pradesh, and things are about to get pretty wet.
The IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain in eastern areas like Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ghazipur from October 29.
Even Lucknow's already seeing cloudy skies and could be in for a temperature drop of up to nine degrees Celsius.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders safety
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials to focus on public safety: this means moving people if needed.
45 districts, including Banda and Gorakhpur, are on alert for thunderstorms and strong winds (up to 50km per hour).
The wild weather is expected to stick around through October 30, with more heavy rain likely in places like Gorakhpur and Bahraich.