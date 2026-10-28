Cyclone Arnab hits Anakapalli, Collector Vijaya Krishnan orders drainage work

With rivers like Sarada and Pedderu swelling, alerts have gone out for people living nearby.

There is now a dedicated warning system, and folks in Madugula and Chodavaram mandals have been told to steer clear of streams and canals after water was released from the Pedderu Reservoir.

Different departments are working together, revenue, irrigation, and even the police, to manage traffic and help everyone stay safe as the cyclone passes through.