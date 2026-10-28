Cyclone Arnab hits Andhra near Yanam, Srikakulam records 4,094.2mm rain

Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh near Yanam today, dumping 4,094.2mm of rain in Srikakulam between 8am Tuesday and 8am Wednesday, way above the usual.

Rivers in Srikakulam, Parvatipuram-Manyam, and Vizianagaram were in spate, with officials saying there was no immediate flood threat in the named areas, the situation was under control, and people had been shifted to safe places.