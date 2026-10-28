Cyclone Arnab hits Andhra near Yanam, Srikakulam records 4,094.2mm rain
India
Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh near Yanam today, dumping 4,094.2mm of rain in Srikakulam between 8am Tuesday and 8am Wednesday, way above the usual.
Rivers in Srikakulam, Parvatipuram-Manyam, and Vizianagaram were in spate, with officials saying there was no immediate flood threat in the named areas, the situation was under control, and people had been shifted to safe places.
Irrigation, revenue, Roads and Buildings alerted
Irrigation, revenue, and Roads and Buildings departments were alerted to take necessary steps.
Big inflows were recorded at key river points like the Narayanpur Anicut and Gotta Barrage.
While there's no immediate flood threat in places like Parvatipuram and Bobbili, authorities are keeping a close watch and moving people from risky spots just to be safe.