Cyclone Arnab hits Yanam and parts of Andhra Pradesh
India
Cyclone Arnab just hit Yanam and parts of Andhra Pradesh with sustained winds of 115-125km per hour and gusts reaching up to 140km per hour.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is out there clearing fallen trees and debris to get roads open again and help people stay safe after homes and electricity poles took a hit.
IMD expects Arnab to cross Bapatla-Visakhapatnam
According to the weather folks at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Arnab is moving northwest and is expected to cross between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam soon.
Areas like Machilipatnam have already seen an uprooted tree on Beach Road during Cyclone Arnab's landfall.
Rescue teams are staying alert to keep things under control and support anyone affected as the storm moves on.