Cyclone Arnab intensifies over Bay of Bengal, likely to strengthen

The IMD has predicted that Cyclone Arnab will move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday midnight. It is likely to further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday.

The cyclone is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with maximum sustained wind speeds reaching up to 125km/h and gusts touching 140km/h.