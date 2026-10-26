Cyclone Arnab intensifies over Bay of Bengal, likely to strengthen
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Arnab. The cyclone is likely to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27, before making landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28 morning. At 5:30am on Monday, the cyclone was centered over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, moving westwards at a speed of 15km/h during the past six hours.
Storm trajectory
Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall on October 28
The IMD has predicted that Cyclone Arnab will move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday midnight. It is likely to further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday.
The cyclone is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with maximum sustained wind speeds reaching up to 125km/h and gusts touching 140km/h.
Weather forecast
IMD warns of heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh
The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28.
Parts of these areas may also witness heavy rainfall on October 29.
Emergency preparations
Evacuations to begin in Andhra Pradesh from Monday evening
Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are on high alert for the impending impact of Cyclone Arnab. The IMD has predicted maximum winds of 115-125km/h, gusting to 140km/h.
Andhra Pradesh has identified around 5.7 lakh people vulnerable to the cyclone, and evacuations will start from Monday evening.
The state has also asked boats at sea to return to shore and directed officials to restore power quickly if disrupted.
Official directives
CM Naidu asks officials to remain on high alert
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure preparedness across departments.
He asked them to coordinate closely so that residents do not face difficulties due to the anticipated severe weather.
District administrations have been instructed to establish control rooms and provide timely guidance to the public.
State response
Schools, colleges in Odisha to remain closed
In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reviewed the potential impact of Cyclone Arnab and assigned specific responsibilities to departments.
Schools and colleges in five districts will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday as a precautionary measure. The state government is also preparing to evacuate residents of low-lying areas to cyclone shelters.
In Tamil Nadu, mechanized boat fishermen in Thoothukudi district stayed ashore on Monday after a cyclone warning was issued.