Cyclone Arnab kills 6, causes widespread damage in Andhra Pradesh
India
Cyclone Arnab slammed into Andhra Pradesh over the weekend, leaving six people dead and causing serious damage.
Most of the deaths happened because of electrocutions and buildings collapsing.
Many areas, including Konaseema and West Godavari, are still struggling with power outages.
Over 180,000 evacuated, 15,000 poles damaged
Over 180,000 people were evacuated from parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha before the storm hit, a move that likely saved many lives.
At least 15,000 electricity poles were damaged, making it tough to restore power quickly.
Schools and transport services were put on hold for safety.
Even a cargo ship got stranded off the coast due to rough seas, showing just how disruptive these cyclones can be along India's east coast.