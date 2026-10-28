Cyclone Arnab landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast eases Kerala rain
India
Cyclone Arnab made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast, which has actually brought a welcome break from all the rain in Kerala.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to weaken soon, and there is another weather system forming over the Andaman Sea that could turn into a low-pressure area within a day.
Kerala deficit narrows to 269.1mm
Even though rainfall has eased up, do not expect much more rain the next week.
The recent change helped shrink Kerala's rainfall deficit, 269.1mm so far versus the usual 278.7mm for this season, but it has also made things hotter.