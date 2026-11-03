Cyclone Arnab landslide in Gidipabali, search for 10 missing continues
India
It's now day four of the search for 10 people who went missing after a landslide triggered by Cyclone Arnab in Odisha's Gidipabali village.
Heavy rains caused the slide, and rescue teams are working through tough conditions, including huge boulders and tricky terrain, using ground-penetrating radar and even explosives to try to find them.
Suresh Pujari says ground-penetrating radar used
The state government has ramped up rescue efforts, bringing in multiple agencies and special equipment to navigate the area.
Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the SAR operation at Gidipabali entered its fourth day and officials were using ground-penetrating radar and other specialized equipment.