Cyclone Arnab leaves about 2,000 stranded in Ganjam, airlifts slowed
Cyclone Arnab has left about 2,000 people stranded in Ganjam district after heavy rain over the past 24 hours flooded villages and blocked roads.
The Odisha government is preparing to airlift those stuck, but rough weather is slowing down helicopter rescues.
On the ground, disaster teams are working to reach affected areas.
Ganjam and Gajapati face widespread flooding
Flooding has hit more than 200 villages in Ganjam and Gajapati districts, washing away a stretch of National Highway 326 connecting Ganjam with Mohana and damaging crops just before harvest, tough news for local farmers.
The State government deployed 15 additional ODRAF units to Ganjam to intensify rescue and relief operations.
For now, efforts are focused on evacuating the worst-hit spots like Sanakhemundi, Asika, and Gopalpur as everyone waits for water levels to drop.