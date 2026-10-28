Cyclone Arnab makes landfall on Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts
India
Cyclone Arnab made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, bringing maximum sustained winds of 125-135km per hour, with gusts up to 150km per hour, and covering parts of eastern and southern India and the Bay of Bengal with heavy clouds.
The satellite imagery from India's INSAT-3DS weather satellite on Wednesday morning, October 28, 2026, showed just how widespread the storm was.
Heavy rain expected near Narsapur
The cyclone's eye crossed near Narsapur early Wednesday, October 28, 2026, and heavy rain is expected in Andhra Pradesh and nearby areas, so localized flooding is a real concern.
Even though the storm will weaken as it moves inland, strong winds could still cause power outages and damage, so people in affected districts should stay alert for updates.